Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $273,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 410,363 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

WDC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,579 shares of company stock worth $2,238,595 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

