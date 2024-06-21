Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BMO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

