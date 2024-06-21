Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nikola Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NKLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 192,919,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,570,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $484.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

