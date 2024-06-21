Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,407,000 after buying an additional 92,203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.17. 299,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,438. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

