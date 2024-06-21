Notcoin Price Down 28% Over Last Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $474.07 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01437023 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $547,202,283.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

