NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,857,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,482,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

