Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $1,299,801.34 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.46, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

