Omni Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $159.18 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Omni Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $159.18 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $14.31 or 0.00022455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,127,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.03288587 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,100,407.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

