One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 767 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.74. 84,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,667. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.33. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

