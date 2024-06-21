One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of URNJ stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.