Oppenheimer Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $25.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.