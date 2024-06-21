Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVID. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

OVID stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.