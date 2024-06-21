PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. 4,863,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

