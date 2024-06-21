Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 4%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. 93,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 600,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,488,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

