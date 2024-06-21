Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 28,690,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,428,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

