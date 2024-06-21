Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 839,744 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,337.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $168,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

