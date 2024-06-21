Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 13,221 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AVEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

