Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 404,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10,111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

