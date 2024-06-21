Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,520 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 152,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.71. 4,007,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,312 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,441. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

