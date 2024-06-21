Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318. The firm has a market cap of $824.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

