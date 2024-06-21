Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 82.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. 11,023,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

