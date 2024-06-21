Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.00% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,864,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,481,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 442,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 222,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.41. 62,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,659. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

