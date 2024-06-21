Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,024,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.