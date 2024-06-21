Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $23.29 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 473,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

