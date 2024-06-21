Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,906. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

