Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after buying an additional 294,409 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after buying an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 804,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.03. 325,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,928. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

