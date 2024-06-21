Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.