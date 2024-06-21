Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.78% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.