Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,297 shares during the quarter. Big Lots comprises about 1.5% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned 1.64% of Big Lots worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $100,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Big Lots Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 2,357,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,345. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

