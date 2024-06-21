Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $41.93. 34,445,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,345. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

