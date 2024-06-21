Partnership Wealth Management LLC Invests $859,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

