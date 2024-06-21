Partnership Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises approximately 1.3% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in NOV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,873. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

