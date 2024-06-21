Partnership Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.91. 289,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.48. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

