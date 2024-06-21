Partnership Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.96. 1,281,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,479. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

