Partnership Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $603.08. 1,160,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,645. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $606.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.77. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

