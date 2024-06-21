Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.67. 20,200,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

