PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $629.04 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $629.04 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $2,319.65 or 0.03658207 BTC on major exchanges.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 185,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
