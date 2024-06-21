PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.04. Approximately 3,828,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,933,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

