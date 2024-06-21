PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 600,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,004,098 shares in the company, valued at $706,260,844.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $44.21 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

