PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 2.2%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $140.36 and last traded at $141.00. 2,537,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,829,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

