Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

