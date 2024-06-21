Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

