Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 116,935 shares.The stock last traded at $28.73 and had previously closed at $28.64.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock valued at $271,436. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

