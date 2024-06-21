Perennial Advisors LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 2,653,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,811. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.