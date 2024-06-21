Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Xylem stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 973,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

