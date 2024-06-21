Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 546,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,617,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

