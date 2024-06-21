Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6.9%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.00. 129,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 730,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $650.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

