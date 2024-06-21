Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $101.20. 4,641,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

