Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

