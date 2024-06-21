Piper Sandler Companies Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $320.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $306.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.45. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

